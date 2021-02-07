Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.96. 666,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,256. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $117.64.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,254 shares of company stock worth $79,066,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

