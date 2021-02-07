Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

ESRT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 586,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

