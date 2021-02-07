Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.