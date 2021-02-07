Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.78. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.