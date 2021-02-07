Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CPCAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.93.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

