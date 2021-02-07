Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $33.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.