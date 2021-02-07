Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Hold

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

