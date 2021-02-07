Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.58.

Elastic stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Elastic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

