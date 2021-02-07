Zacks Investment Research Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

