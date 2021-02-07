Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $58,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

