Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Buy

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

