Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KIGRY opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

