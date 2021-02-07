Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

