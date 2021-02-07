Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $177.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.