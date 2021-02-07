Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.63

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.63 and last traded at $155.92, with a volume of 31870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $2,510,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

