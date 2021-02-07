Zloadr (ZDR) Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $57,300.13 and $77,550.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

