Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.60. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 23,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

