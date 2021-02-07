Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Trading Up 9.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 346,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 293,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm has a market cap of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Get Zovio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.