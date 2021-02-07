ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $168.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $227,743.64 and $168.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00386673 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,158,660,593 coins and its circulating supply is 14,119,435,540 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

