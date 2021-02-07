Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

