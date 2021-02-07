Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.79 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Yamana Gold worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

