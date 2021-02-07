Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $223.91 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

