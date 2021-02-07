Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.90 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

