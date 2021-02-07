Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

