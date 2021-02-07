Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,231 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.