Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,981 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.