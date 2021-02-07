Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZURVY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.