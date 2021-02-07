Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 401.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.