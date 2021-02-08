-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

SOL opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.11 million, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

