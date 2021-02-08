$0.03 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

SB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.27. 782,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,058. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

