-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 1,788,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

