-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,858,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

