-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

