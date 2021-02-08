$0.15 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Navigator posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 89,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

