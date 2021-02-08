$0.32 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Griffon reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Griffon stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

