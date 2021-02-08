$0.34 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.60 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

