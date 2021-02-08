-$0.43 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.39). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.69% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 25,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,746. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

