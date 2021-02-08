$0.47 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

