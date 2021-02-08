$0.84 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,842. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

