$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

