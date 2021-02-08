0Chain Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $38.27 million and $918,524.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00034766 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

