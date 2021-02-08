0x Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 136.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $669.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.