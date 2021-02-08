$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $50,894,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $29,204,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $22,440,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

