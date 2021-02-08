$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.30. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Sleep Number stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $116.50.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.