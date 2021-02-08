$1.63 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 21,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

