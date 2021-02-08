1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Dinesh Popat Sells 507 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Dinesh Popat sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $15,706.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,412.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

