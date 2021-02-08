10,701 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Canadian Solar accounts for about 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.