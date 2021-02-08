10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.18.

TXG opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at $69,430,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

