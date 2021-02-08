1,126 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.