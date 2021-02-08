114,357 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $95.01. 8,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,642. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

